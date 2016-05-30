

“You only need seven days of consecutive pill taking before you can legitimately take a break and remain protected – so you could do seven days on seven days off if you really wanted to,’ says Dr. Webberley. ‘Or four weeks of taking it and a week off. Some people don’t want a period that often, so the healthcare professionals now often suggest cycling three packets – nine weeks on and one week off.”



That last one is especially helpful if you’ve got a new squeeze, and would prefer your nights to remain crimson-free until you're comfortable enough to ask if you can put a towel down.



But why do you need that seven days off at all? Why can’t us pill-lovers just continue to live in period-free, pill-popping harmony?



“Because of the hormones, the ovaries are asleep and they don’t produce eggs, but the lining of the womb every month still gets ready for a fertilised egg,” explains Dr. Webberley. “When it doesn’t get one, it comes away like during a period, but it’s just lining. And it starts to trickle away in a non regulated fashion.”



Basically, your uterus needs a cleanup, and if she doesn’t get it, then she’s going to start letting a load of your endometrium out when you’re least expecting it.



The good news is that, if you don’t mind the odd bit of breakthrough bleeding flash-mobbing your pants, you could theoretically stay on the pill forever until one of the side effects gets you. Just kidding; though the risks are minimal, they are present.



However, if you’re a diehard pill-fan, there is an alternative that doesn’t even involve a seven-day break.

