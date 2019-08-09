Basford states some pills are more timely than others: "If you’re on the progesterone-only pill, it’s really important to take this at the same time every day, and if you take the pill more than three hours late it might not be effective at preventing pregnancy*. If you’re on the combined pill you have a little more leeway, with a window of around 12 hours before you risk losing its effectiveness." What's the best method to keep track of timings? "You could also keep either your phone or watch on UK time while you’re in a different time zone. There are also apps available that can remind you when to take your pill." Those travelling to exotic countries take note: "If you’re heading to somewhere exotic and you suffer from vomiting or diarrhoea while you’re away, this can make your contraceptive less effective too."