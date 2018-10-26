Skip navigation!
Skin Deep
Skin Deep
Why Are British Women Still Using Sunbeds?
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Skin Deep
Should Your Skin-Care Routine Change With Your Period
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Skin Deep
10 Women Let Us Photograph Their Skin Up (Very) Close & These Are The Results
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Skin Deep
An Open Letter To Every Woman Who Suffers With Adult Acne
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Skin Deep
Dear Daniela: What Is The Anti-Acne Vaccine & Is It Safe
Daniela Morosini
26 Oct 2018
Skin Deep
We Asked 5 Women How The Contraceptive Pill Affected Their Skin
Elizabeth Bennett
25 Oct 2018
Skin Deep
3 Women Of Colour On Using Skin Lightening Products
Tola Okogwu
25 Oct 2018
Skin Deep
How To Deal With Eczema When You've Never Experienced It Before
Just like acne, atopic eczema is a skin condition many of us encounter in adulthood. Characterised by itchy, dry, cracked, sore and red skin, it's ext
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Skin Deep
The Women Getting Alternative Psoriasis Treatments Abroad
The skin positivity movement has helped chip away at the stigma surrounding acne, scarring, freckles and stretch marks. But so far there’s been less disc
by
Natalie Gil
Skin Deep
It's Time Women Of Colour Stopped Believing This Dangerous Skin Myth
“You’ve already got a beautiful skin colour,” tends to be the response most women of colour get when we tell our lighter skinned friends that
by
Amerley Ollennu
Skin Deep
We've Seen Period Blood & Body Hair In Ads – Now It's Time For Acne
There's a long-held argument that advertising standards are one of the most damaging influences on us as a society. The ideal of perfection we're
by
Fiona Ward
Skin Deep
I Was Diagnosed With Vulval Skin Cancer At 29. Here's What I Want...
It began with an itch. Just a small one – like the niggle of an ingrown hair. Did I have thrush? A small cut, maybe? Some kind of allergy? Or were my ski
by
Anonymous
Beauty
Dermatillomania AKA Skin Picking: What Is It & How Do You Stop It
The first time I realised that picking my skin was less of a bad habit and more of a problem, I was tearing through King's Cross station on my way hom
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Skin Deep
Skin Positivity Is Only For Pretty, White Women – Let's Make It M...
Whatever you think of selfies, it's pretty hard to avoid them on Instagram. But alongside the obligatory #selfie hashtag, you might have noticed #Skin
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Skin Deep
The Dangerous Link Between Skin Conditions & Eating Disorders
Dr Anjali Mahto is a consultant dermatologist and author of The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide To Great Skin. I have been seeing patients with skin
by
Dr Anjali Mahto
Skin Deep
This Week, We're Getting Under Your Skin
Contrary to popular belief, our body's largest organ isn't the heart, nor is it the liver or even the lungs – it's our skin. Even though t
by
Jacqueline Kilikita