So, with excessive sunbathing off the cards, could fake tan be the answer? Yes, says Jules Von Hep, tanning expert and founder of inclusive fake tan brand, Isle of Paradise . "It’s a complete misconception that a faux tan is just for Caucasian skin," Von Hep tells me. "Self-tan is designed to work with the skin, period, whatever colour it may be, as the darkening effect is simply the byproduct of the reaction of tanning agent (DHA) with amino acids in the skin." He continues: "It may be hard to believe, as up until very recently brands have never marketed their tanning products to women of colour, but just like when we get a real tan, a faux version also works to even out skin tone." Even better? It can act like a filter, masking pigmentation (a common gripe in darker skin tones) as well as stretch marks and redness.