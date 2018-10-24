"It's important that hair removal is conducted at least 24 hours before tanning," explains Von Hep. "You can also minimise the appearance of pores by using a frozen face cloth. Simply place a damp face cloth in the freezer for at least four hours, then sweep it over your skin before applying your tan. And don’t apply any moisturiser to your torso or limbs before using a fake tan. Do, however, use a deeply nourishing shea butter balm on the hands, elbows, knees and feet, instead of the typically recommended lighter aloe vera-based moisturiser," explains Von Hep. This is because darker skin tends to be drier so will likely absorb more of the tanning formula, and when it comes to these particular areas of the body, you don’t want to develop too much colour here.