I'm A Tanning Virgin – Can The King Of Tan Convert Me?

The products used by Jules smelled great; I didn't have to change my sheets the morning after, and I enjoyed two full days of an even, features-accentuating, illuminating tan. But as it turns out, I don't think fake tan is for me. While I do believe Isle of Paradise is the coolest and most contemporary out there – not least for the positive representation of women's bodies in the brand campaign, something close to Jules' heart – for me, the maintenance is still too much. I think the line would work perfectly for a special occasion or event – say, the day before your wedding or a big birthday. But as a regular treatment, I couldn't keep up. Of course, I am but one woman with one skin tone, and on darker skin the contrast might not look as obvious by day three.