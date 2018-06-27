I'm A Tanning Virgin — Can The King Of Tan Convert Me?

All of this feels a lot less intimidating than the tan I assumed I'd be getting. I strip down to my underwear, put my hair in a towel, and hop into Von Hep's tanning tent. I apologize to him for my body, for having to see me naked, but he makes me feel immediately comfortable, explaining that every woman who gets into the booth does the same. "Look, I've worked with Victoria's Secret models, but they look like 1% of the women I work with on a daily basis," he says. "I want Isle of Paradise to speak to, not down to, women. You don't tan for anyone else; you tan for yourself, to look in the mirror and feel that much more confident."