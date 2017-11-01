If spring is for new beginnings, then fall was made for reflection. In terms of hair, we're sourcing our color inspiration from the biggest trends we've seen this year, then interpreting the looks to make them fresh and fun for autumn. While a new cut is great (and we have endless inspo), there are far more ways to elevate your look with an infusion of color.
What's catching our eyes and filling our camera rolls with Instagram screenshots? Cream soda blond, bright blue tones, and pumpkin spice lowlights (per the sweater weather season, of course). Even Cherin Choi, L.A.'s in-the-know colorist, confirms that playing with pigment (even the temporary kind), is going to be big this season. "I recommend transforming highlights to a shade of brunette with a simple gloss," she says. "It washes out over time and is a great way to try something new for the fall."
Whether you're craving a few ribbons of
balayage fallayage color, or a full-blown hair change, now's the time to take the plunge. Ahead, a ton of Instagram hair color ideas — for all lengths, textures, and commitment levels — that are inspiring our editors right now.