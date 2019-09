9 of 18

Photo: Central Press/Getty Images.

“Three years ago, I bleached the shit out of my very long, naturally very dark hair until it was the perfect shade of bright, blinding white. It was a glorious time in my life, until I had to chop it all off because it felt like a bale of hay and was coming out of my head in clumps. Now that that’s over, I’ve gone the opposite direction and currently aspire to having long, loose, natural-looking hair worn parted ever so slightly off-center for a vibe that’s half flower-child, half grunge — think Yoko Ono during the Amsterdam Bed-In...” — Rachel Krause, Beauty Writer