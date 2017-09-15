Hair trends are getting an update this autumn and we're sourcing our choice looks straight from Instagram. Gone are the days of taking a ripped-out magazine page into the salon to show our stylist what kind of cut we're going for; now, we pull out our phone (tbh, it's probably already in our hand), open Instagram, and scroll through our pins.
The styles that keep catching our eyes and slowing our thumbs? Shaggy bangs, loads of texture, and tapered cuts. There are so many ways to play with what's trending in hair right now, and with the delightful end of oppressive humidity, this seems like the perfect time to actually go for what we've been lusting after.
Ahead, the Instagram hair — for every texture, length, and maintenance level — that's inspiring our editors' next salon trip.