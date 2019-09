With big, bold, and bushy the shape du jour, it's a frustrating time for teens of the '90s and '00s. Regrowth isn't easy, and for some of us, all hope of rocking thick, luscious brows died with our very first Tweezerman. But your outlook is about to change: The hilarious Instagram account @historyofoverplucking is here to soothe your nonexistent brow woes and prove that, actually, less can be more. Who needs gels and tints and threading?