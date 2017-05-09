Because I like my tan somewhere between no-I-didn't-die-a-week-ago and I-just-got-back-from-a-long-weekend-in-Florida, I left the mask on for seven minutes. Immediately after peeling it off, I massaged the serum all over my face and down my neck — just like you would during a regular sheet mask treatment. Then you should wash your hands, but I forgot, because I didn't think the tanner would be that intense. Well, I was wrong. I woke up the next morning with brown stains all over my fingertips, but I wasn't mad. That meant it worked. In the mirror, my face looked radiant, bright, and tan. No streaks on my face, no stains on my pillowcase, and it took little effort. I could once, for the first time in my life, say, "I woke up like this."