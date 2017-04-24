10 Self-Tanners For People Who Hate Self-Tanners

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: The notion that there's an ideal beach body and it looks like C.J. Parker's is flat-out ridiculous. The only thing you need to get a beach body is a bathing suit.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with swearing by spray tans or self-tanners if that's your thing, but getting prepped for summer doesn’t have to call for trading in the skin tone you were born with. In fact, for many of us with fair complexions, the faux tan has fallen out of favor, in no small part because it's expensive and hard to maintain.
Plus, the alternative is so much more interesting. Brightening up your own unique skin tone — whether that's pale, deep, or somewhere in between — feels more current, and brands are picking up on that shift by giving us things like body gloss and full-on body highlighter.
For me, this couldn’t be better news. Spray-tanning for music festivals and long weekends away perked up my self-esteem for years, yes, but the look no longer feels like me. Still, I want something to boost my body confidence and the brightening, skin-evening, glow-inducing products ahead fit the bill. Think of them as the no-makeup makeup answer to the spray tan.