Ayodele says that hydroquinone can be used safely in concentrations up to 4%, but in banned skin lightening products, it can double in digit percentages. "Hydroquinone works by inhibiting production of the pigment melanin, which gives skin its colour," continues Dr Mahto. "Its overuse has been linked with a blue-grey pigmentation known as ochronosis, which develops in the skin. It can also damage elastin strands, causing premature ageing and weakening of skin. Long-term, widespread use can also cause problems with the nerves and liver." Aside from hydroquinone, Dr Mahto pinpoints mercury as a common toxic element in skin lightening products, which can cause damage to the kidney, liver and brain, while steroids can interfere with blood pressure, cause diabetes, osteoporosis and weight gain, and glutathione-based oral tablets and injections have been associated with kidney damage and thyroid disease, according to Dr Wong.