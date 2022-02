A 2011 survey by the British Skin Foundation (BSF) found that a third of people using skin-lightening products have done so because they believed lighter skin was more attractive. According to consultant dermatologist and BSF spokesperson, Dr Anjali Mahto , some even feel the process may improve their marriage prospects or job opportunities, especially in certain communities where lighter skin is a sign of prominence, superiority and higher social ranking. Dija Ayodele , aesthetician and founder of the Black Skin Directory , explains further: "Usually there is an element of insecurity in some people that suggests their dark skin tone is holding them back from progressing in life, be it economically or romantically. That said, 'bleaching' cuts across all economic strata, from the less well-off using DIY lotions to the affluent who can afford 'better' creams or even intravenous drips."