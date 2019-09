Clearly, it's an area of the beauty market that companies struggle to deal with in a positive, healthy way. So I spoke to Graham Ellis, cofounder of advertising company Habit Creative – which creates campaigns for the likes of Rimmel, L'Oréal and Estée Lauder – about why certain decisions are made. He refers to the typical, tried-and-tested beauty campaigns on television and in magazines as 'vanilla content' – designed to appeal to the masses. "It's one shot," he said. "To put it plainly, it needs to be as appealing as it can be to as many people as it can be, in one piece of content." And it seems social media, at the lower end of the budget scale, is where we'll most likely see changes first. "[On social media] you can test things more and can step outside your comfort zone as a brand," Ellis continued. "This is a good thing, because [brands] will hopefully start experimenting." The likes of Billie and Bodyform are paving the way for more realistic advertising methods, and Ellis is hopeful that beauty campaigns will veer this way, too. "The market doesn't lie," he told me. "While brands may have the perfect image in mind that they want to portray, it's the market that corrects that, eventually. Again, social media really helps – it bypasses a lot and allows people to directly communicate their opinions and be heard. Brands are able to listen and act on this."