Like Louisa, I have experience of the impact a skin condition can have on your self-confidence. My decision to stop taking the contraceptive pill in 2015 sparked a hormonal imbalance that brought on an angry, painful bout of acne which I couldn't get under control for years – but the real problem was that I felt ugly and judged constantly. Always happy to go makeup-free before, I was frustrated at myself for feeling like I couldn't be confident in my own skin. So many of these common but crippling insecurities come from the culture we have adopted around skin conditions – how hard is it to normalise spots?