A few weeks went by, and the cyst kept filling. It was tender to the touch, so tender that I pushed away my boyfriend, swaddling myself in our duvet so he couldn’t get close. I took a deep breath, and booked an appointment to see my GP. "It's just a little wart!" the doctor proclaimed, and she wrote me a prescription for a thick, smelly topical cream. I went home and broke the news to my boyfriend. Get help! We’re infected! Another two weeks later, the cream was gone but the bump was not, so my GP dispatched me to my local GUM clinic, where I dropped my jeans in front of several eager doctors. It was prodded, poked and squeezed. More doctors were called. I did what anyone would do in this situation – I freaked out. Did I have Ross' 'thing'?