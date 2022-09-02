It appears the link between stress and the state of our skin is something the beauty industry is already hyped up about. And it’s no wonder — the implications that stress has on our skin are universal. It is something that will affect us all at some point in our lives, pandemic or not. But where can we sign up for time with a psychodermatologist? With the lack of available expertise, not to mention the cost of an appointment, how can we blend this new science into our everyday routines? Skin-care companies are exploring ways.