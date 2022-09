Take the Slow beauty movement that encourages the introduction of more mindful rituals of psychodermatology into our routines. It’s a concept not only supported by many studies but encouraged by brands and experts too. Emily Weiss, founder of global beauty brand Glossier, attributes practices like meditation and gratitude journaling to her glowing skin while Keys Soulcare, a "clean" beauty brand created by singer Alicia Keys, is one of many emerging skin-care lines that encourages the use of slower beauty rituals alongside more traditional skin-care regimes. Inspired by her lifelong struggles with acne, Alicia’s “soul-nurturing rituals” use sensory products like candles, face rollers, and oils to fulfill mindful nourishment while simultaneously improving the condition of our skin. Even beauty apps are centring their strategies around the practice. Murad skincare has an app that sends out daily affirmations to users to complement the skin-care benefits of their product range, while the LoveMySkin app mixes more traditional skin diagnosis quizzes with affirmation tools and meditation tips to help users manage their skin concerns.