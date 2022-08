Aesthetician and skincare expert Alicia Lartey seconds this and puts forward a rather eye-opening analogy. "We should not be attaching status symbols to our skin because that would be similar to attaching status to your kidney," she says. "We can't really control the condition of our skin completely." Even as a beauty editor, this is something I know all too well. I'm lucky to have access to countless skincare products and fancy devices, with some of London's most revered beauty experts on speed dial. Despite being diligent with my skincare routine, I struggle to keep my hormonal breakouts under control, which leads to scarring and uneven skin texture. As a result I use makeup to feel confident, rather than going bare-faced. Put simply, many aesthetic skincare trends taking social media by storm are unrealistic, especially those perpetuating beauty ideals that make people feel inadequate.