Hailey Bieber’s £339 Skincare Routine Makes Her Feel Like A “Glazed Donut”

Hailey Bieber, who's never been shy about doling out beauty tips, just shared an in-depth list of the skincare products she’s currently using every night before going to bed. In the video posted on her new YouTube channel, the model tells us the most effective skin-care step she picked up during quarantine, what she does when she’s breaking out, and why looking like a glazed donut is the ultimate aspiration for hydrated skin.
Bieber has relatable skin concerns: sensitivity and dryness with the occasional pimple or two. Her entire routine focuses on gentle products, intense hydration, and the pursuit of that elusive glow. As far as celebrity skincare routines go, Bieber’s sits in the decently affordable column, though not without its splurge picks. In total, if you decided to go out and purchase every product she used — which she conveniently listed in her video description — all eight would run you about £340.
Advertisement
Before calling it a night, the first thing Bieber does is wash her face — in fact, she double cleanses, a practice she picked up during lockdown. "I’m going to start with an oil cleanser, because I have a lot of makeup on and I don't use makeup wipes," she says, removing her makeup with Mara Beauty Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, which retails for about £41. "It’s honestly made the biggest difference in my skin." Bieber follows up the initial cleanse with HoliFrog Tashmoo Water Lily Nourishing Milky Wash (£27), revealing that she tends to avoid overly foaming cleansers in favour of more milky ones to avoid drying out her skin.
Next, Bieber followed up with one of the more expensive items in her routine, the Biba Los Angeles Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum. "I think it's one of the best things you can put on your skin,” she said, massaging and patting the serum into her face. Bieber followed up with the brand's Cream Barrier moisturiser while her skin was still a bit damp. "Find yourself a moisturizer that helps you look like a glazed donut at the end of the day," she said. (The Biba products retail for £61 and £68, respectively.) Then, because the model has drier skin, she tops the moisturizer with Furtuna Skin Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil, the priciest product in her arsenal at £92.
Bieber's nightly routine focuses on catering to skin in need of some extra moisture, but the doesn’t mean that she doesn't spot treat her pimples. Using a prescription treatment from her dermatologist, Bieber dabs the tiniest amount on a couple of spots before covering them with Star Face Pimple Stickers. "They totally help heal a pimple... and they look cute," she said of the bright-yellow star acne patches, which are £11.99 per pack.
Advertisement
Last but not least, the model finishes off her evening routine with the relatively affordable bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Eye Cream, dabbing it both under her eye and on her lids. The last product is hands-down the most budget-friendly at right around five dollars: the Aquaphor Healing Ointment, which she "legitimately cannot go to bed without" using as a lip balm.
In the end, Bieber achieves her glazed-donut goals — and we have eight product recommendations to seriously consider.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us questions please reach out to us.