Celebrity Skincare Is Booming But How Far Can You Trust The Products?

Dr Fabusiwa thinks we should be careful and try to distinguish between what’s just marketing and what is effective for our skin. "When it comes to these skincare lines, branding and the skincare experience are as important as the efficacy of the product," she says. "Some of these products are highly fragranced or contain artificial colouring to appeal to the consumer. The aim of fragrance in skincare is to mask the inherent odours of certain ingredients and increase the perceived value of the product. Unfortunately, these fragrances can irritate the skin barrier and potentially lead to allergic reactions, dermatitis, redness, hypersensitivity and blemish-prone skin. It is important to note that even natural scents, such as those derived from fruits and flower extracts, can still be irritating to the skin," continues Dr Fabusiwa. "In general, the better (or stronger) the product smells, the more irritating it is for your skin. The same can be said for artificial colourings and preservatives . You want each ingredient to contribute to fantastic-looking skin instead of a fantastic-looking product."