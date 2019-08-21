Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand

Another day, another celebrity launching a beauty brand. Seriously, there must be something in the water. Last week, Ciara reportedly dropped hints that she has a makeup and skin-care company in the works. Then, Selena Gomez filed a trademark for a range of beauty products — including fragrances, cosmetics, body care, skin care, hair care, and nail products — with the focus still TBD.
Now, 15-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown is also putting her face on a beauty label. The Stranger Things star will be launching a skin-care and makeup line (15 products in total) that is smartly marketed to the Gen Z shopper.
Brown has named the brand Florence by Mills, and tells WWD that it was a very instinctual launch. “I’m very decisive," Brown told the publication in an interview. "As soon as I make a decision, that’s my decision, and I will do it. There’s not regret, usually. Every decision I make with Florence [by Mills] has been literally made in two or three seconds.”
In terms of products, Florence by Mills will be a clean label (vegan and PETA-certified), and it's priced between £8 and £28. The goods include products like a Zero Chill Face Mask, Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads, Like a Light Skin Tint, and Cheek Me Later Cream Blush. The product line will be sold both online and in stores at Boots.
According to Brown's own personal Instagram announcement, which features a video campaign showing the products, the brand took two years of R&D to come to fruition and is "the love of [her] life."
"So here it is, florence by mills," the Stranger Things star captioned her post. "Literally the love of my life, I cant begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with u all !! thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day."
As for the name, the actress told WWD that Florence By Mills is a homage to Brown’s great-grandmother, Florence, combined with her family nickname, Mills. Unfortunately, we're still waiting for word on when we can get our hands on the actual products. But when they drop, you can expect a sell-out that rivals other celeb-backed makeup brands, like Kylie Cosmetics or Fenty Beauty.
