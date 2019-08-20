Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand

Another day, another celebrity launching a beauty brand. Seriously, there must be something in the water. Last week, Ciara reportedly dropped hints that she has a makeup and skin-care company in the works. Then, Selena Gomez filed a trademark for a range of beauty products — including fragrances, cosmetics, body care, skin care, hair care, and nail products — with the focus still TBD.
Now, 15-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown is also putting her face on a beauty label. The Stranger Things star will be launching a skin-care and makeup line (15 products in total) that is smartly marketed to the Gen Z shopper.
Brown has named the brand Florence by Mills, and tells WWD that it was a very instinctual launch. “I’m very decisive," Brown told the publication in an interview. "As soon as I make a decision, that’s my decision, and I will do it. There’s not regret, usually. Every decision I make with Florence [by Mills] has been literally made in two or three seconds.”
In terms of products, Florence by Mills will be a clean label (vegan and PETA-certified), and it's priced between $10 and $34. The goods include products like a Zero Chill Face Mask, Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads, Like a Light Skin Tint, and Cheek Me Later Cream Blush. The product line will be sold both online and in stores at Ulta Beauty and UK-based Boots.
According to Brown's own personal Instagram announcement, which features a video campaign showing the products, the brand took two years of R&D to come to fruition and is "the love of [her] life."
"So here it is, florence by mills," the Stranger Things star captioned her post. "Literally the love of my life, i cant begin to explain the love i have for this and how hard but crazy excited i was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now i can finally share the news with u all !! thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day."
As for the name, the actress told WWD that Florence By Mills is a homage to Brown’s great-grandmother, Florence, combined with her family nickname, Mills. Unfortunately, we're still waiting for word on when we can get our hands on the actual products. But when they drop, you can expect a sell-out that rivals other celeb-backed makeup brands, like Kylie Cosmetics or Fenty Beauty.
