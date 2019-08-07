Ulta Beauty just announced a huge sale — up to 50% off the best-selling beauty products — and it's exactly the hump-day pick-me-up you need. The Forever Fabulous Sale is a one-day offer with deals on every category — skin care, makeup, hair, and even tools. So, you're bound to find that compact hairdryer you need or a MAC lipstick you love priced-chopped significantly. And when you spend on certain brands, you could be eligible for a surprise freebie at checkout.
The only caveat? You have to act on impulse, and shop this Ulta sale from your laptop today, August 7, because these offers are exclusively online and will expire tomorrow. Click through the slides ahead for your handy guide to the best deals happening right now.
