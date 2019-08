Ulta Beauty just announced a huge sale — up to 50% off the best-selling beauty products — and it's exactly the hump-day pick-me-up you need. The Forever Fabulous Sale is a one-day offer with deals on every category — skin care, makeup, hair, and even tools. So, you're bound to find that compact hairdryer you need or a MAC lipstick you love priced-chopped significantly. And when you spend on certain brands, you could be eligible for a surprise freebie at checkout.