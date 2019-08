Everything We Know So Far About Selena Gomez's Beauty Line

Gomez is seemingly following in the footsteps of other celebs who have come before her. One of the most successful, Rihanna, launched Fenty Beauty two years ago and forever changed the industry with her inclusive foundation shade range. So much so, it was later dubbed "the Fenty effect." After years of speculation, Lady Gaga finally joined the ring in July, launching Haus Laboratories , which became the first prestige line to exclusively sell on Amazon . No word yet on where or when Gomez's line will launch — or exactly what will come with it, but let's just say fans are very eager. Although, just like RiRi's Navy and Gaga's Little Monsters, Selenators are simultaneously crossing their fingers that Gomez's prospective beauty line drops alongside a new album, too.