Everything We Know So Far About Selena Gomez's Beauty Line

Just when you thought you've had enough of the countless celebrity-owned beauty brands, Selena Gomez is here to revive your interest. That's right: It appears that the multi-hyphenate star is adding beauty product developer to her résumé.
According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Gomez's production company, July Moon, filed a trademark for "Selena Gomez" on 11th July for a range of beauty products, including fragrances, cosmetics, body care, skin care, hair care, and nail products. The list also includes incense and essential oils.
Gomez is seemingly following in the footsteps of other celebs who have come before her. One of the most successful, Rihanna, launched Fenty Beauty two years ago and forever changed the industry with her inclusive foundation shade range. So much so, it was later dubbed "the Fenty effect." After years of speculation, Lady Gaga finally joined the ring in July, launching Haus Laboratories, which became the first prestige line to exclusively sell on Amazon. No word yet on where or when Gomez's line will launch — or exactly what will come with it, but let's just say fans are very eager. Although, just like RiRi's Navy and Gaga's Little Monsters, Selenators are simultaneously crossing their fingers that Gomez's prospective beauty line drops alongside a new album, too.
Some fans are betting that, like Kylie Jenner, Gomez is well on her way to becoming a billionaire, too.
Bottom line: People are hungry for whatever Gomez is cooking up in the beauty lab.
Unfortunately, that's about all the information we have for now, but we'll update this post when we know more.
