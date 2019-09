The Important Reason Why These Fenty Beauty Foundations Are Selling Out

“I wanted things that I love. Then I also wanted things that girls of all skin tones could fall in love with,” Rihanna said at the Fenty Beauty launch event last week. “That was really important for me. In every product, I was like: ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between.’” So she created 40 shades of her Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation , including a number of options on the deeper side of the spectrum, a woefully underrepresented area that many brands overlook on the grounds that those shades “don’t sell.”