The Important Reason Why These Fenty Beauty Foundations Are Selling Out

When Rihanna was developing Fenty Beauty, she made sure to cover all bases, with a lineup that ranges from the essential (a versatile matte makeup stick that conceals, corrects, and contours) to the extra (the dazzling metallic gold Trophy Wife highlighter, which some might consider an essential in and of itself). But even more important than creating a universal lip gloss that magically looks good on everyone, the star also put a great deal of effort into prioritising one crucial thing: inclusivity.
“I wanted things that I love. Then I also wanted things that girls of all skin tones could fall in love with,” Rihanna said at the Fenty Beauty launch event last week. “That was really important for me. In every product, I was like: ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between.’” So she created 40 shades of her Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, including a number of options on the deeper side of the spectrum, a woefully underrepresented area that many brands overlook on the grounds that those shades “don’t sell.”
The dark Fenty Beauty foundation shades are sold out everywhere! This is for all the makeup brands who think the dark shades won't sell well pic.twitter.com/JDKddaMa5r— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) September 10, 2017
But guess what? They did. Now, a photo of a Fenty Beauty display at Sephora — showing the darker shades completely sold out — is going viral on Twitter. “The dark Fenty Beauty foundation shades are sold out everywhere!” the caption reads. “This is for all the makeup brands who think the dark shades won't sell well.” It’s hard to confirm whether or not a product is sold out “everywhere,” but a look at the US Sephora website proves that several of the medium-to-deep shades (390, 400, 420, 430, 440, and 450) are indeed out of stock.
This is exactly what fans hoped Rihanna would cater to when she launched Fenty — and RiRi did not disappoint. Except, of course, for those who now have to wait for a restock before they can get their hands on the perfect foundation match.
