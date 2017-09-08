Rihanna first registered the trademark for her makeup project way back in 2014, then in April 2016 it was officially confirmed that the 'Wild Thoughts' singer had signed a deal with LVMH, the conglomerate behind Kat Von D and Marc Jacobs Beauty, to release a product line called Fenty Beauty. This morning, after three years of anticipation and very few details shared along the way, Fenty Beauty has finally launched.
Available exclusively in Harvey Nichols in the UK and Sephora in the US, Fenty Beauty is launching in 1,600 stores across 17 countries from today. Last week we were teased with a campaign video, on the brand's Instagram account, featuring 15 models with a diverse range of skin tones including Duckie Thot, Slick Woods, Leomie Anderson, Paloma Elsesser and Halima Aden. With the powerful tag line: 'The New Generation of Beauty' it is evident that Rihanna's sincere mission is to champion diversity with a product range that caters to every woman, especially those who have been overlooked by the industry for so long. In a press statement Rihanna explained that it was essential "that women everywhere would be included... Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different.”
The line's collection includes foundation (with an extensive range of 40 shades), highlighter duos, skin sticks, a primer, lip products, brushes, sponges and even blotting paper. With prices on average around the £20 mark, quality was key for Rihanna and her team. “We work really long and hard on the texture of each formula. It was really important to me that each product is made to easily build and layer with lightweight textures that are flexible even when you want to re-apply,” the singer explained.
The Fenty Beauty products focus on radiance and a natural glow rather than novelty palettes and crazy colours. This is at last a mainstream beauty launch that truly caters to every woman and will ensure you shine bright... well you know the rest.
