Available exclusively in Harvey Nichols in the UK and Sephora in the US, Fenty Beauty is launching in 1,600 stores across 17 countries from today. Last week we were teased with a campaign video, on the brand's Instagram account, featuring 15 models with a diverse range of skin tones including Duckie Thot, Slick Woods, Leomie Anderson , Paloma Elsesser and Halima Aden . With the powerful tag line: 'The New Generation of Beauty' it is evident that Rihanna's sincere mission is to champion diversity with a product range that caters to every woman, especially those who have been overlooked by the industry for so long. In a press statement Rihanna explained that it was essential "that women everywhere would be included... Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different.”