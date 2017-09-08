The line's collection includes foundation (with an extensive range of 40 shades), highlighter duos, skin sticks, a primer, lip products, brushes, sponges and even blotting paper. With prices on average around the £20 mark, quality was key for Rihanna and her team. “We work really long and hard on the texture of each formula. It was really important to me that each product is made to easily build and layer with lightweight textures that are flexible even when you want to re-apply,” the singer explained.