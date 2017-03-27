Aden harnesses her confidence through fashion and the power of dressing. Even though something as simple — and beautiful — as a hijab can spark unwanted looks and conversation, Aden considers the accessory, and her modest wardrobe in general, a small part of her wardrobe's DNA. "It's powerful to know you can dress modestly and be beautiful. As I have grown up not dressing the same as, nor practicing the same beliefs as, many of my peers, it has forced me to be more outgoing. I really make it my mission to make sure people around me get to know me before they pass judgment. I think they are quick to realise that I'm actually a lot like them. I like to do a lot of the same things that other 19-year old teenage girls do. I think most first meeting me think that I am going to be very reserved and quiet based on my modest attire, but really I'm actually quite funny and have a good sense of humour, if I do say so myself."