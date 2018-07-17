There's no denying that Britney Spears is a pop icon, whether you realised it early (say, in 1998 after her first single "...Baby One More Time") or closer to 2018, a full 20 years later. And like many celebs, she's an olfactory mastermind with a slew of scents under her belt... but her latest perfume release breaks the mould in a whole new way.
In 2004, the singer created her first fragrance, named Curious, a white floral scent still available today, and since then she's launched a total of 23 fragrances, more than Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande. That number went up to 24 today with the release of her latest, Prerogative, but this one is special.
Prerogative is a little different than the rest because it's formulated for everyone. That is, it's genderless, or unisex. Of course, for us, all perfume is unisex, whether it says so or not (wear what you want, people!) but we can't ignore that this is a smart move on her part towards a more inclusive world.
It's no coincidence that in April, Spears was given the Vanguard Award at the GLAAD Media Awards. When the news broke she'd be receiving the honor, Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said Spears was "a force in the music world who has used her global platform to share messages of love and acceptance, something that the world needs today more than ever." Prerogative's message is one of solidarity, too. Spears told People that the name is all about empowerment, confidence, and embracing what we all deserve: freedom without judgement.
It's a bit ironic that the fragrance smells like a compilation of Spears' past scents, especially considering the fact that the perfume's name is after the Bobby Brown cover that led off Spears' Greatest Hits. It's spicy, velvety, and woody with notes of saffron, santal, and amberwood, while still smelling like a sexy Jolly Rancher. (So, it's Spears to its core.) The only thing that makes it even more on-brand for the pop star is that she released a campaign to go along with the launch, one she's been teasing on Twitter and Instagram all week.
And, obviously, the Britney Army loves it.
Thank god finally theres Britney Perfume fragrance for all people ??? #MyPrerogative pic.twitter.com/7nvhiCahoe— Enda Dollar ℹ️ (@endadollar) July 16, 2018
Ooh, I want this. No scent is inherently "girly," anyway.— Mikal Salaam (@MikalSalaam) July 16, 2018
While many fans are still begging for more music (same) on social media today, everyone else seems to have already sped off to Walmart to snag their own bottle, which comes in three sizes, plus a body mist. Now, excuse us while we go do the same.
Britney Spears Prerogative Eau de Parfum Spray 30 ml will be available in the UK from August.
