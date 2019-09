It's a bit ironic that the fragrance smells like a compilation of Spears' past scents, especially considering the fact that the perfume's name is after the Bobby Brown cover that led off Spear's Greatest Hits. It's spicy, velvety, and woody with notes of saffron, santal, and amberwood, while still smelling like a sexy Jolly Rancher. (So, it's Spears to its core.) The only thing that makes it even more on-brand for the pop star is that she released a campaign to go along with the launch, one she's been teasing on Twitter and Instagram all week.