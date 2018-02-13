Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears. LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD announced on Tuesday that they will be honoring the 36-year-old with the Vanguard Award at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, April 12. While the ceremony in general aims to praise media that fights for fair representation and inclusion of members of the LGBTQ community, the Vanguard Award is presented to a media professional who has made those important efforts and then some.
From small moments like lending her costumes to a gay couple's Britney Spears-inspired wedding as well as writing a letter in honor of gay pride month, Spears is loud and proud about her support.
"Continuously throughout my career, you've always been so vocal about what a positive impact I've had on you – that I've instilled joy, hope and love in you at times when there was none. That my music is an inspiration. That my story gives you hope," she wrote in the 2017 letter. "But I have a secret to share with you. You see, it's actually you that lifts me up. The unwavering loyalty, the lack of judgment. The unapologetic truth. Acceptance! Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy and make me and my sons strive to be better people."
Spears also lent her voice to the 2016 GLAAD song "Hands," released in honor of the victims of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, participated in an open letter against anti-LGBTQ bills, and not only went purple on social media for GLAAD's Spirit Day, but turned her Planet Hollywood stage purple as well, according to a press release.
"An irrefutable icon, Britney Spears has entertained the world while also embodying the spirit of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award by speaking out on significant issues that face her fans – from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas," said President and CEO of GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis. "She is a force in the music world who has used her global platform to share messages of love and acceptance, something that the world needs today more than ever."
Spears was quick to share her excitement for the recognition, tweeting: "I am proud to be an ally and I will continue to support equality and acceptance for all!!"
Honored to be receiving the Vanguard Award at the @GLAAD Media Awards this year! The LGBTQ community means the absolute world to me and inspires me every day. I am proud to be an ally and I will continue to support equality and acceptance for all!! ??? #GLAADAwards pic.twitter.com/iInKolgW61— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 13, 2018
Past recipients of the Vanguard Award include Kerry Washington, Lavern Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Josh Hutcherson.
