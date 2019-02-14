Skip navigation!
Gay Rights
News
Tammy Baldwin On The Next Battle For LGBTQ+ Rights
by
Andrea González-Ramírez
Pop Culture
Jussie Smollett Provides New Details On Attack In
GMA
Interview
Jenna Milliner-Wa...
Feb 14, 2019
Pop Culture
Ellen Page Calls Out Mike Pence After Jussie Smollett Attack: "This Is What...
Kaitlin Reilly
Feb 1, 2019
Wellness
I’m Queer, I’m Christian, & Here’s How My Religion Is Failing Me
Grace Semler Bald...
Jan 30, 2019
Pop Culture
Stars Support Jussie Smollett After Brutal Attack
In the wake of the reported attack on Jussie Smollett that is now being investigated as a hate crime, stars have reached out to express their support to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movie Reviews
Boy Erased
Should Be Required Viewing For All Parents
“They’re going to do things for you,” Nancy Eamons (Nicole Kidman) tells her son Jared (Lucas Hedges) before enrolling him into a gay conversion
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
These LGBTQ+ Films Are Worth Celebrating
Over the course of our lifetimes, we’ve seen sweeping civil rights victories for the LGBTQ+ community. In June of 2015, a Supreme Court ruling made
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
The Most Unforgettable Queer Love Stories In Film
Elio (Timothée Chalemet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) never exchange the phrase “I love you” in the movie Call Me By Your Name. Yet the breathtaking
by
Elena Nicolaou
Pop Culture
Exclusive: Alyssa Milano Reminds Us The Importance Of Allies At T...
When Alyssa Milano was awarded the inaugural Ariadne Getty Ally Award at the GLAAD Gala in San Francisco on September 15, she took advantage of her
by
Sarah Midkiff
Movie Reviews
But I'm A Cheerleader
Is A Timely Warning In A Cand...
According to a recent study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, film criticism is a field overwhelmingly dominated by (surprise, surprise) white
by
Anne Cohen
News
Oklahoma School Cancels Classes After Adults Threaten 12-Year-Old...
An Oklahoma middle school was forced to cancel classes earlier this week after a 12-year-old transgender student received an onslaught of threats online
by
Andrea González-R...
Movie Reviews
The Miseducation Of Cameron Post
Exposes The Underbelly ...
There's a scene in the Miseducation of Cameron Post that I've thought a lot about since I first saw it at a press screening back in February. Cameron
by
Anne Cohen
Work & Money
Nearly Half Of LGBTQ Workers Remain Closeted At Work
Nearly half of LGBTQ workers do not share their true identity with their co-workers. In a recent survey conducted by the Human Rights Campaign, it was
by
Sarah Midkiff
Movies
All The Straight White Men Who Turned Down
Brokeback Mountain...
The aughts were a different time, so much so that apparently many actors passed on the 2005 film and what ended up being two of the most iconic roles of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Jude Law Says His Dumbledore Is Gay, But Audiences Won’t See Anyt...
The upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, was an opportunity for the Harry Potter universe to finally bring J.K. Rowling's reveal
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Ellen DeGeneres Opened Up To Jerry Seinfeld About The Harsh Reali...
Ellen DeGeneres opened up about how it was a struggle to get to where she is today during her recently released episode of Comedians In Cars Getting
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment
Tessa Thompson Just Said She "Deeply Loves" Janelle Monáe
It feels Tessa Thompson is everywhere. She's in Westworld, she's in the highly-anticipated Sorry To Bother You, and she's in Janelle Monáe's most
by
Morgan Baila
US News
Tiffany Trump Is Celebrating Even Though The President Didn'...
June is Pride Month, and while we’re all living our happiest rainbow lives, the silence from the White House has been deafening. For the second year in
by
Meagan Fredette
US News
What The Supreme Court's Decision On The Colorado Cake-Baker...
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to provide a cake for a gay couple's wedding, arguing that doing so would
by
Andrea González-R...
Fashion
The Old, Secret Style Language Of The LGTBQ+ Community
Have you ever heard of the hanky code? The banana code? What about flagging? It's okay if you haven't, but it's actually pretty cool. In the '70s, the
by
Landon Peoples
US News
GOP Candidate Films Herself Harassing A Transgender Woman
A Republican congressional candidate harassed a transgender woman at a Denny's restaurant in California — and proudly live-streamed the whole thing.
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
The Trump Administration Just Rolled Back Rights For Transgender ...
The Trump administration has rolled back Obama-era rules that help prevent transgender inmates in federal prisons from violence and sexual abuse. The
by
Megan Janetsky
US News
How Kansas & Oklahoma Could Block LGBTQ+ Couples From Adopting Ch...
Lawmakers in Kansas and Oklahoma are paving the way for faith-based adoption agencies to refuse to place children in LGBTQ+ homes. The sibling measures
by
Andrea González-R...
Beauty
Cassandra Bankson: I’m Done Hiding My Sexuality Behind My Acne
When you have acne, you become really good at hiding. You hide your breakouts behind a layer (or three) of foundation. You hide the shame or embarrassment
by
Kelsey Castañon
Politics
How Trump's Latest Push For Abstinence Only-Education Harms ...
The Trump administration's efforts to reshape sex education in the U.S. continued last week with the introduction of an updated funding guidance for Teen
by
Andrea González-R...
US News
Meet The Teen Behind The First Pride Festival In Mike Pence'...
Vice President Mike Pence's hometown in Indiana will host its first Pride Festival ever, thanks to a teenage girl. Erin Bailey, 18, told Refinery29 the
by
Andrea González-R...
Movies
How
Love, Simon
Helped Nick Robinson Talk To His Brother...
Sometimes life imitates movies. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Love, Simon actor Nick Robinson shared a sweet family moment about his brother.
by
Marquita Harris
Movies
Let's Talk About The Coming Out Scene From
Love, Simon
This story contains spoilers for Love, Simon. In the very first moments of Love, Simon, we're let in on protagonist Simon Spier's (Nick Robinson) big
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
The Same-Sex Kisses On TV That Broke New Ground
In 1948, four television networks (NBC, CBS, ABC, and erstwhile Dumont) began broadcasting a full primetime lineup of fairly staid shows into American
by
Refinery29 Editors
Pop Culture
Kendall Jenner Clarifies That She Is Not Gay
We have some news: Kendall Jenner is not gay. And the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and runway model just spent a good chunk of of her Vogue April
by
Morgan Baila
TV Shows
Was Andrew Cunanan A Member Of This Secret Gay Fraternity?
On last night’s episode of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Andrew Cunanan effortlessly waded through a group of wealthy older
by
Elena Nicolaou
