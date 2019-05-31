Pride
2019
Pride 2019

From Midnight Raids To Same-Sex Marriage: What's Changed In The 50 Years Since Stonewall
by Arisa White
We've seen historical progress, but also a lot of setbacks.
Duberman’s Stonewall tells the stories of the uprising, from the point of view of six people living during that time. Yvonne Flowers, an African American lesbian activist, was one of them. I identified with her. She had stakes in the Civil Rights, Black Power, Women, and LGBT Movements. I found myself drawn into what Flowers speaks about, where you subsume your sex and sexual politics into racial politics. I don’t want this subsumption to continue to ring true. So when I think about Stonewall, and where we’ve come in the 50 years since — and what’s next — it’s not just through the lens of LGBTQ+ rights, but also women’s rights, African American rights, and the rights of all those who are marginalized. Read
PHOTOGRAPHED BY © NAN GOLDIN
Nan Goldin's Intimate Photos Celebrate Two Young Women In Love
by Nan Goldin
“For me, it was obvious from the first date that we were together." Read
10 Very Different Countries. 10 Very Different Rules For LGBTQ+ Individuals
by Erika W. Smith
When it comes to equality around the world — it's complicated. Read
