The Queer TV Renaissance Continues With The L Word Revival

That is where the importance of queer people telling queer storylines comes into play. It was a priority for Morelli, and it also was a priority for Gloria Calderón Kellett in the 2017 Netflix remake of Norman Lear’s One Day At A Time. The series, which Kellett developed with Mike Royce, expands upon the original scope of the family comedy by centering on the Alvarezes, a Cuban-American family living in Echo Park. The teen daughter, Elena, comes out as a lesbian over the course of the first season. It wasn’t initially the plan, though. Kellet conceived of Elena as her own 15-year-old self, but when Royce suggested that they make the character gay, she was thrilled by the idea. It was then that Kellet, who identifies as a cis and straight woman, decided to hire queer writers. She says they were able to provide all the nuanced layers that make up Elena, who is a striking example of a young, gay woman on television.