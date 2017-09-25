Will & Grace Star Debra Messing Had One Important Request For Her Character

In addition to Grace's feminism, Messing says the revival will approach LGBTQ issues in a more progressive manner. "Back then, LGB, we stopped at B. And now 11 years later, the conversation has expanded. There’s T, A, I, and gender fluidity and there are all these things that are now finally being celebrated in our culture," she said. "The thing we all committed to one another was that we’re going to be the show that we always were. We’re going to talk about what’s happening now."