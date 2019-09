Will & Grace Star Debra Messing Had One Important Request For Her Character

"We believe that a woman’s right to make medical and reproductive decisions are her own. We believe in a person’s right to love and marry whomever they want. We stand behind Dreamers and their right to not be ripped apart from their families," Messing told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the Women's March . "We are celebrating and making very clear to the administration that we believe it’s time that there is an actual Equal Rights Amendment. That, 2017, it’s time for our government to finally assert that women and men are equal."