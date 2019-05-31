Trump Wants To Roll Back Your Rights? Not If Katie Hill Can Help It

“I can’t believe we’re standing here and having a man tell me what kind of protections I need in sports!” she raised her voice. “This is fear mongering about trans women playing in sports. Are you kidding me? … Through my work on the issue of homelessness, I saw trans women disproportionately affected by discrimination at every stage of their lives. They have higher rates of poverty, of sexual abuse, and homelessness. I can tell you that no trans person is trying to game the system to participate in sports. That does not happen. And that is a sad scare tactic that has no place on the floor of the People’s House. … You, my colleagues, are on the wrong side of history. And we will be waiting for you on the other side.”