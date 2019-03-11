Tammy Baldwin On The Next Battle For LGBTQ+ Rights

Starting with the House, we have a pro-equality Democratic majority. And there are some Republicans who are pro-equality also. With Speaker Nancy Pelosi, I believe it will get voted in committee and then voted on the floor. It would mark the first time the Equality Act has passed any committee. That’s going to be an extraordinary milestone — but the goal is to pass it into law. I think that when the House passes it, and I believe they will, that reminds everybody how important the 2020 elections are. We have our doubts that Mitch McConnell would ever advance it and it’s his [choice]. And I have my doubts that President Trump would sign it. I think this would send a strong signal that, while we rejoice in this milestone in the House, this is not real until we go out and vote, we go out and tell our stories, we go out and organize. That’s what it takes to win elections and elect a pro-equality majority in the Senate and president.