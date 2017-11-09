4 Veterans Open Up About What It's Really Like To Be Trans In The Military

"I knew I was transgender even when I was a kid: I just didn’t have the language. It took many years, and a lot of googling, to figure it out. I grew up in Coney Island, and I was pretty lonely when I was young. I spent some time in military school. I was homeless for a few months after my dad kicked me out of the house. That’s when I joined the navy, in 1999. People knew about me, and there were bullies. I just had to deny it. It was really hard to live a false life. This was during the era of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, which I think hindered the military in so many ways, including operational readiness. We need people to staff the units they’re in, whether it’s medics or gunners or aviation specialists. The idea of a trans ban is ridiculous. Whether it’s for the money, for college, for health care: Anyone who is in the military just wants to serve. And if you have the talent, the know-how, the training, you should be able to do that.