One of the missteps that most stands out is the heavily stereotyped handling of the show’s only trans man, Max Sweeney (played by Daniela Sea), which also happened to be one of the first mainstream media depictions of its kind. As Max was originally introduced as a comedic foil to main character Jenny, this plotline — which could have been vital to those struggling with their gender identity — is not treated with the respect and sensitivity it requires. Max is also negatively stereotyped, shown as becoming aggressive when taking black market hormones, and forced to suffer gratuitous trauma, ultimately becoming pregnant after exploring a gay relationship, then denied an abortion and left by his boyfriend. Given the damage narrative decisions such as these can inflict in both the public consciousness and for LGBTQ+ individuals, The L Word reboot runs the risk of alienating the very demographic it wants to target unless it makes some changes.