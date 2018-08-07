Why Ruby Rose's Batwoman Is A Big Deal For LGBTQ Representation

Your new favourite superhero is already iconic.
According to Variety, DJ and Orange is the New Black actress Ruby Rose has been cast as Batwoman in The CW's Arrowverse.
Rose's Kate Kane, who moonlights as the aforementioned heroine, is set to make her big debut during this year's crossover event between CW series Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.
While we already know that Rose will portray Kane during this crossover event, it's possible fans will see even more of her than just a multi-episode arc. A series based on the character is in the works at The CW, though it is not confirmed to move forward at this time.
Still, the fact that a Batwoman series is even potentially on the horizon is a big deal, especially in terms of LGBTQ representation. Rose's new character is canonically lesbian, having made her comic book debut in this particular version in 2006. While multiple queer characters do inhabit the Arrowverse, should Batwoman move forward to series, it will be the first time that a character within the LGBTQ community is the titular star.
Rose's casting is also a big deal in that it gives young people a queer star to look up to. The Pitch Perfect 3 actress is a queer person who has stated that she identifies as gender fluid. She previously spoke about her own coming out experience on TODAY in 2017.
"I knew how I felt, I knew what I kind of identified as, but the words gay or lesbian, I didn't know anyone else that was gay or lesbian, so I didn't really know how to word it," Rose told host Willie Geist at the time. "I was just like, 'I think I should let you know that when I eventually get a boyfriend, it will be a girl.'"
Rose took to Instagram to share her own excitement for the new series:
The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god.
Should Rose's superhero series move forward, it will bow during the 2019-2020 season. Keep your fingers crossed — I have a feeling Rose's turn in the crossover episode will have us all begging for more Batwoman.
