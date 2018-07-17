New Batwoman Series Is Seeking A Lesbian Actress To Portray The Iconic Role

The latest potential entry into The CW's superhero universe is an iconic DC character who will break new ground for LGBTQ representation on TV. According to Deadline, Batwoman will be portrayed as an out lesbian when she joins up with Arrow, The Flash, and other CW superheroes. Even better? She'll likely be played by an actress who is also a lesbian in real life.
Per the new report, prolific producer Greg Berlanti is developing a Batwoman series in conjunction with the other CW series in the so-called "Arrowverse." Caroline Dries, an executive producer on The Vampire Diaries, will pen the series, which will tell the story of Kate Kane — a.k.a. Batwoman.
Kane became the first-ever lesbian superhero title DC character when she was reimagined in the comics in 2006 but, so far, Kane has not appeared anywhere on TV. According to Deadline, Kane will show up during a crossover episode in December of a still-unknown show in the Arrowverse. When Kate does appear, Deadline reports, she will likely be portrayed by a lesbian actress.
The potential casting news is exciting in terms of representation. It's great that Kane will be an out lesbian, but giving the role to an identified member of the LGBTQ community can elevate an actress of an under-represented community to icon status. Given the intense fervor around these shows, the star of Batwoman has the ability to reach young fans, some of whom may be grappling with their own coming out experience.
The CW, and Berlanti's shows in particular, have many characters who identify as members of the LGBTQ community. (Berlanti also directed teen movie Love, Simon about a closeted high schooler seeking his own rom-com ending.) However, so far, there has yet to be a titular superhero on The CW who does so. Batwoman, should it go to series (the show is only in development and has not been picked up for pilot yet), would be groundbreaking in that capacity. Giving an out actress the chance to shine in the role just seems like it's about time.
