The CW Turns 10! Check Out Our All-Time Favorite Shows

Picture it, pussycats. September 2006. On September 15, UPN — home of Girlfriends, Everybody Hates Chris, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer — called it quits. Just two days later, The WB — which gave us Gilmore Girls, Supernatural, and One Tree Hill — followed suit. The two networks were folded into a brand-new venture, and thus, The CW was born.
After airing reruns on September 18 and 19, The CW officially launched on September 20, 2006 — 10 years ago — with a two-hour episode of UPN castoff America's Next Top Model. Other old favorites, including the still-running Supernatural, were carried over. The network also added fresh content, resulting in shows that are now considered cult favorites. Don't tell us you've forgotten about Gossip Girl.
A decade later, CW shows like Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are racking up awards left and right. It's been a hell of a ride. As such, it seems only fitting to celebrate this anniversary with a look back at the best of the bunch. From Veronica Mars to Arrow, these are the shows we've hearted the most.
After airing reruns on September 18 and 19, The CW officially launched on September 20, 2006 — 10 years ago — with a two-hour episode of UPN castoff America's Next Top Model. Other old favorites, including the still-running Supernatural, were carried over. The network also added fresh content, resulting in shows that are now considered cult favorites. Don't tell us you've forgotten about Gossip Girl.
A decade later, CW shows like Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are racking up awards left and right. It's been a hell of a ride. As such, it seems only fitting to celebrate this anniversary with a look back at the best of the bunch. From Veronica Mars to Arrow, these are the shows we've hearted the most.