The CW Turns 10! Check Out Our All-Time Favorite Shows

Erin Donnelly
Picture it, pussycats. September 2006. On September 15, UPN — home of Girlfriends, Everybody Hates Chris, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer — called it quits. Just two days later, The WB — which gave us Gilmore Girls, Supernatural, and One Tree Hill — followed suit. The two networks were folded into a brand-new venture, and thus, The CW was born.

After airing reruns on September 18 and 19, The CW officially launched on September 20, 2006 — 10 years ago — with a two-hour episode of UPN castoff America's Next Top Model. Other old favorites, including the still-running Supernatural, were carried over. The network also added fresh content, resulting in shows that are now considered cult favorites. Don't tell us you've forgotten about Gossip Girl.

A decade later, CW shows like Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are racking up awards left and right. It's been a hell of a ride. As such, it seems only fitting to celebrate this anniversary with a look back at the best of the bunch. From Veronica Mars to Arrow, these are the shows we've hearted the most.

