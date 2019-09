But Love, Simon's greatest triumph is that it manages to highlight the small ways in which even the most accepting and open-minded among us can make coming out difficult, even in 2018. It's in the small, almost absent-minded put-downs, like when Jack (Duhamel), the same man who sweetly — if ineffectively — wants to commemorate his love for his wife with a romantic slideshow, casually calls the Bachelor's behavior "clearly gay." It's a happy coincidence that the film will be released in theaters only weeks after the reboot of Queer Eye hit Netflix to wide acclaim . That show also features a man hesitating about how to come out to his stepmom, worried that to do so would change their relationship. It's easy to assume that these issues are a thing of the past, especially in more liberal circles, and a difficult balancing act to nail: dramatize things too much, and you risk de-normalizing gay teenagers; make things too easy, and you minimize the significance of coming out.