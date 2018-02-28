Adapted from Becky Albertalli’s 2015 YA best-seller, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the movie's action takes place during Simon's final year in high school, the last few months of feeling like everyone knows your name, not to mention that one weird thing you did when you were 11. It's a time of change — exciting, but also scary. This, Simon explains, is partly why he's been so reluctant to come out. He's known he's gay for a while now (since his first sexy dream about Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter, in fact, ensuring the audience knows that this is a firmly millennial tale), but wants to hold on to those last moments of normalcy and childhood for a while longer.