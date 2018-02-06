Even if unsubtle — it’s apparent the producers picked subjects who would hit a pain point with at least one member of the Fab Five — these conversations do lead to breakthroughs. As Waldrop says during his interaction with Brown about police brutality, “If we could have a conversation like you and I just did, things would be a lot better. Everybody wants to talk, and nobody wants to listen.” Remarkably, you have two people understanding each other, without having to compromise their identities as cop, Christian, gay man, Black man. Queer Eye says: You can be yourself, and still respect a person from the other side of the divide.