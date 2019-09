Do We Really Need Netflix's Queer Eye Revival?

Rippling under all the interior design fix-ups and cooking tutorials in the new Queer Eye is the attempt at something more ambitious: forging empathy and understanding through conversation. And while the original was revolutionary for showing gay men being themselves on television for the first time, the reboot, which premieres on Netflix on February 7, is a reflection of how masculinity has changed in the 15 years since. It’s no longer about watching five gay men like they’re exhibits at a zoo, but instead portraying the nuances of being a man in the modern era. The Fab Five help subjects balance the inherited, societally-mandated expectations of masculinity – being a provider, being tough; feeling the weight of toxicity and fragility – with the realities of being a human being with emotions. The show is forcing confrontations that might never happen otherwise. No topic is off-limits.