Katherine Langford, star of 13 Reasons Why, has been rather mum about her role in the second season of the show. But in The Hollywood Reporter's Next Generation talent issue, Langford revealed that she's actually doing more than expected in the second season. THR writes that 13 Reasons Why season 2 "will feature [Langford's character Hannah Baker] in more scenes than even Langford expected."
Langford's role in the second season has been unclear ever since Netflix announced that the teen drama would get another go-round. Langford plays the central character Hannah Baker, who has already killed herself by the opening lines of the pilot. Hannah narrates the show posthumously using a series of tapes — 13 tapes, to be exact — that numerate the reasons Hannah died by suicide. The show switches from a past narrative, when Hannah is alive, and a present narrative, when her friends and family are grappling with her death.
Advertisement
The first season ended with the final reason from Hannah's tapes. So, what more is there to say? The show hasn't been retitled "26 Reasons Why." Early on, Netflix announced that the second season would focus on "other perspectives," not just Hannah's. In addition, Hannah would no longer narrate. But, Hannah would still be present.
"One of the things that is a fundamental element of our show is the weaving of past and the present," the show's writer Brian Yorkey told THR in May. "Hannah's story is still very much not finished. She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the center of it."
Langford started filming in June, as evidenced by a couple of tell-tale Snapchats. Production was temporarily halted due to the California wildfires last month.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement