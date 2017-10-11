If it feels like natural disasters have been dominating the news lately, it's because we've had more of them than usual in 2017. They've been more frequent and destructive, and now, the Selena Gomez-produced series 13 Reasons Why is being affected by the latest one, the California wildfires currently ravaging through Sonoma County.
Deadline reports that the Netflix hit YA show is being filmed in Vallejo, California. Production is on hiatus until Sunday. Deadline also mentions that the cast and crew have been ferried back to their homes, meaning star Katherine Langford may be back in Australia.
The wildfire has claimed 15 lives so far, and at press time, the flames are still not contained. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed in the Santa Rosa and Glen Ellen. The fires have also devastated the wineries that the Sonoma County area is most known for, affecting a vital part of the region's production and tourist economy.
Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will include a whole host of new characters, including Samantha Logan, who plays Nina, an athlete with a dark backstory. While the Netflix show has been criticized for its raw depiction of suicide, bullying, rape, and mental illness, Katherine Langford insists that Netflix takes these issues very seriously. "There are several links that we share. We do a 30-minute Beyond the Reasons, kind of debriefing after episode 13. There are trigger warnings, and there are articles," she told Deadline earlier this year.
The show's second season will also center around the secondary and tertiary characters of Hannah's life. We won't be hearing from her directly through the cassette tapes, as we did in season 1. Deadline sums it up well, writing that season 2 "picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s death and the start of the characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery."
