Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will include a whole host of new characters, including Samantha Logan, who plays Nina, an athlete with a dark backstory. While the Netflix show has been criticized for its raw depiction of suicide, bullying, rape, and mental illness, Katherine Langford insists that Netflix takes these issues very seriously. "There are several links that we share. We do a 30-minute Beyond the Reasons , kind of debriefing after episode 13. There are trigger warnings, and there are articles," she told Deadline earlier this year.