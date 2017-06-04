What's going to happen on season 2 of 13 Reasons Why? The creators of the Netflix series had a few answers to that very question at Netflix’s FYSee Space in Beverly Hills — hints that were nearly as juicy as the clues Selena Gomez recently dropped about season 2.
We already know that Hannah won't be the main narrator in season 2, but, according to Variety, the show's executive producer Brian Yorkey elaborated on what exactly this means for the show. “Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven’t really heard from yet,” Yorkey said.
Advertisement
This lines up with the recent news that there will be new characters that fans are going to meet in the upcoming season. Characters that will hopefully provide a bit more insight into what's been going on at this school. “I don’t think Hannah told any untruths on her tape," Yorkey was quick to say during the panel. "She reclaimed her narrative, which had really been taken from her.”
Of course, that doesn't mean that there aren't other sides of the stories Hannah told on her tape that are worth hearing. Now it's clear we're going to hear them. Mashable reported that Yorkey said this season fans will get to see how those on the tape recover from everything that's happened, specifically two characters who have been hurt the most by what they've heard.
"Clay and Olivia Baker are two of the people who have the most healing to do and that process was just in its very, very first stages when Season 1 ended," Yorkey said. "Season 2 is also about healing and about how we go on, because people always say that you have to go on, but how do we after something like that?"
During the panel, 13 Reasons Why executive producer Tom McCarthy said it was also important to listen to all sides of the argument that the show could do a better job addressing suicide. Medical health organizations like Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) have spoken out about the dangers of portraying such a real look at suicide. Other mental health experts have pointed out that the show fails to address Hannah's underlying mental health issues.
Advertisement
“I respect the opinion of experts, but being an adult myself I sometimes think, ‘Well, maybe we should listen to the people who are driving the viewership,'” McCarthy told Variety. “Young people want to have this discussion. Maybe they are telling us something.”
Recently, some of the stars of 13 Reasons Why shared what they'd like to see happen next season, which starts shooting this summer. Now we'll have to wait and see if the creators took any of their suggestions.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement