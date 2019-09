Selena Gomez Spilled Juicy Hints Of What's Coming In Season 2 Of 13 Reasons Why

The biggest clue that Selena dropped is a subtle one: she described Season 2 as a resolution, explaining that "...I think for season 2, we elaborate more on some of those questions and the stories and the resolution if you will of what some of these kids have gone through so—and are going through." Resolution implies that storylines may come together at a final point, especially when we consider the showrunner's hint that "Bryce (Justin Prentice) will get hopefully get what's coming to him." Obviously, it's too early to speculate of Season 2 will be the swan song of 13 Reasons Why, but given that we can expect to see lots of things resolved, it just may be the last season of the popular Netflix show.