There are more than a few reasons why you should watch the newly released Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, based on the novel by Jay Asher. I probably won't be able to list 13 — that's the show's job — but I can name at least three. Here goes nothing.
1. The acting is brilliant.
2. The score is chock-full of indie tunes that you'll want to add to your iTunes (or Spotify) libraries.
3. Selena Gomez wants you to watch it.
The pop star, 24, who is an executive producer for the series, shared on Instagram today her thoughts on the show's premiere.
"Our show @13reasonswhy came out tonight and I couldn't be more overwhelmed with pride and joy," she wrote alongside a photo of herself presumably watching the show. "After 7 years of holding onto this book, I couldn't of picked a better time for this message to exist. Jay Asher wrote a beautifully tragic, compelling story and we were lucky to have brought it to life. Thank you to every single soul that put their heart into this passion project."
The show revolves around around the death of high school sophomore Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who leaves behind a series of tapes explaining her death — she provides the "13 reasons why" she died by suicide. The Netflix series straddles two timelines, one where Hannah Baker is very much alive, and one where her classmates and friends are grappling with her passing. Kate Walsh, who produced the show alongside Gomez, stars as Hannah's mother.
Gomez doesn't appear in the show, but her voice does. The "It Ain't Me" singer revealed on Twitter that she recorded the '80s hit "Only You" for the series. The cover is a somber take on the classic, and can be found on the soundtrack for the show.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
